Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.62

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 51605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

