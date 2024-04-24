Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) Director Douglas H. Martin purchased 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $14,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Conn’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CONN stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

