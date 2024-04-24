Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XMTR

Xometry Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. Research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,243 shares of company stock valued at $279,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xometry by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.