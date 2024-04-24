International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
