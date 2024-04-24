International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 177.83 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 409.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 182 ($2.25).

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.