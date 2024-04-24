Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,390 ($17.17) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Increases Dividend

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 746.60 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 764.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 827.16. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 684.73 ($8.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,234 ($15.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,265.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 57,435 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($534,196.58). Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

