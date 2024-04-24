SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$98,210.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

