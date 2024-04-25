Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

