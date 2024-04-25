GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $478,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
