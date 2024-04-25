AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$6.25 at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.79.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.47 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$148.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.