Orla Mining Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,035,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after buying an additional 6,588,541 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 1,087,892 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.