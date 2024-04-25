ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, April 26th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
