AC Immune (ACIU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. On average, analysts expect AC Immune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACIU opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACIU

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.