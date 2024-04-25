Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld Sells 221 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $22,256.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $188,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.