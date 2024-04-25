Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells $15,500.00 in Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,319 shares in the company, valued at $921,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IPSC stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,115.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IPSC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
