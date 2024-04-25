Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Guy Farrands Acquires 9,747 Shares

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) insider Guy Farrands bought 9,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,862.31 ($10,878.91).

Guy Farrands also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aspen Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Guy Farrands purchased 4,732 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$8,186.36 ($5,281.52).

Aspen Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Aspen Group

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.