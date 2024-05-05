Certara (CERT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY24 guidance at $0.41-$0.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CERT stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

