Certara (CERT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY24 guidance at $0.41-$0.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CERT stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
