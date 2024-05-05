Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ameresco Price Performance
AMRC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
