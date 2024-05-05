Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

