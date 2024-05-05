BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BP opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

