Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.44. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 99.62%.

EIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Further Reading

