Match Group (MTCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

