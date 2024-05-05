MaxCyte (MXCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 91.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MaxCyte Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.77 on Friday. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $394.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
