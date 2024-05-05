Inogen (INGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Inogen has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inogen

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.