MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
