Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Outset Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $6,807,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 940,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,494,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

OM opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.