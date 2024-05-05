Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Outset Medical
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
Outset Medical Stock Performance
OM opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $24.13.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Outset Medical
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Dividend King?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.