Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,348,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

