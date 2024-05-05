Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price at $58.75

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Z opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,983,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after buying an additional 431,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

