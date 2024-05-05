Head-To-Head Review: National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) vs. Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and National Western Life Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.88 billion 0.95 $1.10 billion $1.69 16.97 National Western Life Group $703.35 million 2.53 $94.43 million $26.70 18.30

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group. Corebridge Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Western Life Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Corebridge Financial pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Western Life Group pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corebridge Financial and National Western Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 3 8 0 2.73 National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus price target of $29.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than National Western Life Group.

Volatility & Risk

Corebridge Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 5.92% 23.11% 0.72% National Western Life Group 13.05% 3.96% 0.74%

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats National Western Life Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. It also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. It markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

