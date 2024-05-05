Toast (TOST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TOST opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,510 shares of company stock worth $4,361,171. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

