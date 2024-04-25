Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 267.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $159.13 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

