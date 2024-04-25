Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $16.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

