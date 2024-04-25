Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $206,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $308.37 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $335.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

