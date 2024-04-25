Baxter International (BAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.2 %

BAX stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

