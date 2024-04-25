Baxter International (BAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Down 0.2 %

BAX stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Get Our Latest Report on BAX

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.