Sylogist Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sylogist in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylogist has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Sylogist Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:SYZ opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$5.40 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.86 million, a P/E ratio of 184.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.43 million.

Insider Activity at Sylogist

In other news, Director Tracy Edkins purchased 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,996.82. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

