Patria Investments (PAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PAX opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.20.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
