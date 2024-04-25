Patria Investments (PAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

About Patria Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 197.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.