BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance
BTSG opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
