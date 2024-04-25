BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTSG opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

