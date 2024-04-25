Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$11.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$11.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

