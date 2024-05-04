Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

AEM stock opened at C$89.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.96. The stock has a market cap of C$44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

