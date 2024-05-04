goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $17.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.44. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.44.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$181.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$184.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.69.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

