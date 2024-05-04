Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) & Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Head to Head Analysis

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -2.52% 3.07% 0.59% Fidelis Insurance 59.30% 20.23% 4.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 4 1 3.20 Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kemper and Fidelis Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $18.44, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Fidelis Insurance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kemper and Fidelis Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $4.91 billion 0.77 -$272.10 million ($1.90) -31.04 Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.61 $2.13 billion $19.07 0.98

Fidelis Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelis Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kemper pays out -65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelis Insurance pays out 2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kemper beats Fidelis Insurance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

