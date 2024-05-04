Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.56.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.