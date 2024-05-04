Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head to Head Contrast

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.35 -$29.51 million ($37.93) -0.07 Lufax $4.82 billion 0.56 $125.31 million ($0.14) -33.50

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lufax has a consensus price target of $6.91, indicating a potential upside of 47.43%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -41.92% N/A -27.21% Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lufax beats Greenidge Generation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.