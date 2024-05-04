Sanjit Biswas Sells 91,954 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,758 shares in the company, valued at $63,412,792.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after buying an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Samsara by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,534,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,322,000 after buying an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Samsara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 372,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

