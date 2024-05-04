Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Trading Down 3%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Perenti Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

