Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Trading Down 3%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Perenti Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.
About Perenti
Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perenti
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.