Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.63

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.63 and traded as high as C$8.42. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 716,800 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7116358 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

