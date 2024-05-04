Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.28

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €89.28 ($96.00) and traded as high as €94.03 ($101.11). Sanofi shares last traded at €91.90 ($98.82), with a volume of 1,753,124 shares traded.
Sanofi Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.28.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
