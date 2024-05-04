Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.00. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Sunday, April 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNMF
Wynn Macau Price Performance
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.