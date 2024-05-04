Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $1.00. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Sunday, April 14th.

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

