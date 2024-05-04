Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $16.10. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 23,478 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $289.53 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

