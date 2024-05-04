Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.08. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 13,180 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

