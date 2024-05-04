Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.08. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 13,180 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acasti Pharma
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.