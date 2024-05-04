The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.85

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.85 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 89.20 ($1.12). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 72,761 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Rank Group

The Rank Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at The Rank Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £410.34 million, a P/E ratio of -438.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, insider Richard Harris purchased 43,859 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £29,385.53 ($36,911.86). Insiders own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

The Rank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.