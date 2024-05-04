MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,824 shares of company stock valued at $68,127,415. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.